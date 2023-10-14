Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship: Shanker, Prisha capture U16, U14 titles

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Manipur's Shanker Heisnam and Maharashtra's Prisha Shinde produced big upsets to clinch the titles in their respective categories in the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship on Saturday at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi.

The No. 16 seed Shanker displayed excellent baseline play and defeated seventh seed Thirumurugan V of Tamil Nadu 6-1, 6-2 in straight sets to win the boys singles U-16 title, while Prisha beat sixth seed Anandita Upadhyay 6-1, 6-2 to clinch the girls singles U-14 title in a tournament that witnessed around 1,000 players across categories in different age groups, as per a release from Fenesta Open Tennis Championship.

Telangana's Rishitha Basireddy won the girls' singles U-16 title after getting better of Aishi Bisht of Delhi 6-4, 6-3 in an exciting encounter that saw some ferocious forehands by both the players. Top seed Hruthik Katakam of Telangana also shone brightly on the court as he defeated Karnataka's Prakaash Sarran 6-4, 6-3 to win the boys' singles U-14 title.

Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship has witnessed the participation of renowned Indian tennis players such as Rohan Bopanna, Somdev Devvarman, Yuki Bhambri, Sania Mirza and Rutuja Bhosale in the past editions. It is India's biggest domestic tennis tournament.

The tournament also offered a kit allowance for all the junior categories.

