Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki returns to tennis after three years

New Delhi [India], June 30 : Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, who retired from International tennis, announced her return on Thursday. She retired from the sports in 2020.

After missing from action for over three years to start a family, Caroline was given a wildcard entry to the US Open later this year.

The 32-year-old was at the top of the world rankings for 71 weeks. She has 30 singles titles - including a Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open in 2018.

"Over these past three years away from the game I got to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for," she wrote on Twitter.

"But I still have goals I want to accomplish. I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role.

"We decided as a family it's time. I'm coming back to play and I can't wait!"

She announced her retirement before the 2020 Australian Open at 29. Caroline had said that she wanted to start a family with her husband, former NBA player David Lee. She has since had a daughter Olivia and son James.

