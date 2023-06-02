French Open 2023: World No 1 Iga Swiatek progresses into 3rd round for fifth successive season

Paris [France], June 2 : French Open Women's singles defending champion Iga Swiatek on Friday booked her fifth successive spot in the third round of the competition after defeating Claire Liu.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek defeated American tennis player Claire Liu 6-4, 6-0 in the second round at the Philippe-Chatrier court to move into the third round.

In the first set, Polish tennis player, Iga Swiatek was cruising towards victory as she was leading 3-0 in the first set. But the American Claire Liu fought her way back and levelled the game at 3-3. Iga Swiatek didn't look stunned as she gathered back her focus and stormed back into the match as she won the first set by 6-4.

In the second set, 22-year-old Iga Swiatek easily breezed past Claire Liu as she won the set 6-0.

After the win, in the post-match press conference, Iga Swiatek said, "Yeah it wasn't easy at all, especially when we're constantly switching sides, one time with the wind, one time against. I needed to adjust to that. I'm very happy I learned from the first set and played a lot better in the second set", according to the offical website of Roland Garros.

She further added, "Patience is so important on clay. It's so easy to reset the rally. I'm the kind of player who just needs to get used to the wind. I'm just still trying to get the rhythm. You just have to feel it."

Before her match against Claire Liu, Iga Swiatek celebrated her birthday on May 31.

When asked about her birthday, she said, "For sure I wasn't partying, obviously. Every year I'm just trying to keep it cool. I'm enjoying the gifts and the small things from my team", according to the offical website of Roland Garros.

She concluded by saying, "It's mostly about getting the feeling, thinking about what happened in the last year. I'm not a party person, maybe after the tournament, but I'm a pretty chilled person."

In the third round of Roland Garros, Iga Swiatek will take on China's Wang Xinyu.

