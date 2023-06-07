French Open: Aryna Sabalenka races for top spot, secures place in semifinal

Paris [France], June 7 : Aryna Sabalenka defeated Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-4 on Court Philippe-Chatrier to put an end to her remarkable comeback.

The Australian Open winner improved upon her career-best performance at Roland-Garros, earning a place in the semi-final against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.

Sabalenka has continued to compete for the world No. 1 spot, which she may achieve this week in Paris if she defeats Iga Swiatek.

Sabalenka praised Svitolina after the match and said, "She's such a tough opponent, moving well and what she's doing after giving birth is impressive, big respect to her. It was such a tough match, super happy with the win," as per the official website of Roland Garros.

She also talked about her tactics in the game, "I think for me, it's better to focus on myself, my game. If I feel like I have to go for my shots, then I'll go for it, no matter the score. Of course we prepare tactics, but during the match it depends on the score, depends on the game, if I need to change it a little bit."

"On the court I feel really good, with every match I feel like I'm getting better and better. I'm just focusing on myself and trying to bring my best tennis to the court," Sabalenka further added.

Sabalenka will now face Karolina Muchova in the semi-final.

"Yeah I've seen her matches, she's playing really great tennis and winning against a lot of tough opponents, fighting for every point, moving very well, playing great clay court tennis. So it's going to be a great battle and I'm really looking forward to it," Sabalenka concluded.

