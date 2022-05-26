French Open: Belinda Bencic advances into R3, defeats Bianca Andreescu

Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland defeated Canada's Bianca Andreescu in the second round of women's singles at the ongoing French Open 2022 on Wednesday.

The Swiss player defeated Bianca Andreescu 6-2, 6-4 in two straight games.

Bencic will now take on Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the third round. The Canadian teenager Fernandez defeated Czech's Katerina Siniakova, the top-ranked doubles player by a margin of 6-3, 6-2.

It took one hour and 11 minutes for Fernandez to defeat her Czech counterpart.

Earlier, last year's semi-finalist and No.4 seed Maria Sakkari was sent packing by crafty Czech Karolina Muchova in the second round at the ongoing French Open 2022 on Wednesday.

Sakkari succumbed to a 7-6(5), 7-6(4) defeat and Muchova is now through to the third round for the second consecutive year in Paris. She next takes on American No.27 seed Amanda Anisimova.

British No.12 seed Emma Raducanu suffered a second-round defeat at Roland-Garros, falling 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 to Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

( With inputs from ANI )

