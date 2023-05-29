French Open: Cameron Norrie defeats Benoit Paire in five-set thriller; Fognini upsets Felix

Paris [France], May 29 : Cameron Norrie on Monday registered a dramatic first-round win at the ongoing French Open 2023, where he clawed past Frenchman Benoit Paire in a five-set thriller in Paris.

Norrie fought hard throughout the three-hour, 36-minute clash, winning 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 against Paire.

The 14th seed had remarkable agility to manage Paire's court craft, rallying from 2-4 in the fifth set to overcome former World No. 18 Paire, who was supported by boisterous home support on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

"It was an amazing match and all credit to Benoit, he played really well. It is nice to see him back competing really hard. It was a great atmosphere. Thank you for the support for both of us, it was amazing. I was fortunate for it to go my way in the fifth set, but I am pleased to be through after a really tough one," ATP.com quoted Norrie as saying.

"I think all the training makes it worth it for moments like this, playing a fifth set at Roland Garros. I am feeling good physically and I wanted to make the points long," Norrie said.

He will next face another Frenchman in the form of former Top 10 star Lucas Pouille after the qualifier defeated Jurij Rodionov on Sunday.

Also on Monday, Fabio Fognini stunned 10th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets. Making his 15th consecutive main draw appearance at Roland Garros, the 2011 quarter-finalist sealed a 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 triumph for his fifth tour-level triumph of the season.

Fognini converted eight of his nine break points to wrap up a two-hour, 17-minute win on Court Simonne-Mathieu. The Italian's second-round opponent in Paris will be Australian Jason Kubler.

