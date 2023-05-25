French Open: Mirra Andreeva qualify for maiden grand slam main draw

Paris, May 25 Mirra Andreeva of Russia completed a 7-6(8), 6-4 victory over Colombian top seed Camila Osorio to reach the first Grand Slam main draw of her career at the French Open, here on Thursday.

In her maiden Grand Slam qualifying campaign, the 16-year-old needed just under two hours to complete the win and entered the women's singles event having not dropped a set through three rounds of qualifying.

Andreeva was unranked just 14 months ago, but has risen to No.143 after winning two ITF W60 titles and reaching the last 16 in Madrid in the past two months.

She is the youngest player in the Top 300, and her 2023 professional record now stands at 20-2. Roland Garros will be her third tour-level main draw.

On the other hand, Osorio had also been in fine clay-court form, having reached the third round in Madrid and fourth round in Rome to return to the Top 100.

The Colombian has a strong chance of snagging one of the four lucky loser spots in the main draw.

