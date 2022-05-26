French Open: Wildcard Jeanjean thrashes Pliskova, Paula Badosa battles into R3

World No. 227 Leolia Jeanjean claimed the biggest win of her career, taking down Czech No.8 seed Karolina Pliskova in straight sets to reach the third round at the ongoing French Open 2022.

The 26-year-old French wildcard defeated former world No. 1 Pliskova 6-2, 6-2.

Jeanjean was facing a top-100 player for just the second time of her career and is making her Grand Slam debut this fortnight.

Pliskova, a semi-finalist in Paris in 2017, had not lost to a player ranked outside the top 100 at a Slam since Roland-Garros 2016.

Earlier, the No. 3 seed Paula Badosa expected a tough second round against last week's Strasbourg finalist Kaja Juvan and she was not wrong.

The Spaniard needed two hours and 17 minutes to overcome the 68th-ranked Juvan 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, in a match that witnessed a combined 10 breaks of serve.

Badosa is through to the third round for a third time in as many appearances at Roland-Garros, and next takes on No.29 seed Veronika Kudermetova.

( With inputs from ANI )

