Hunter-Mertens won first doubles title at Italian Open

Rome [Italy], May 21 : Women tennis players, Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens won their first doubles title at the Italian Open by defeating top seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Saturday.

The Australian-Belgian duo lost just one set during the tournament, with wins over Flipkens/Rosolska, Rosatello/Moratelli, Danilina/Babos, Bouzkova/Mattek-Sands, and the No.1 Americans.

The doubles final was to be conducted after the singles final on Campo Central but due to continuous rain, it was shifted to Court Pietrangeli.

Hunter and Mertens struck first, breaking on a deciding point to lead 2-1. The top seeds got the break back to tie the set at 4-4.

Mertens closed out the set by holding serve in a tense 30-all game, with Hunter closing out the set with an overhead winner.

After the match, Elise Mertens said, "I think in the first set we were a little bit more dominant, the ones who were crossing, putting first serves in. "I think that made the difference, we held serve" as quoted by WTA.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, the duo were into their third consecutive WTA 1000 final. They have also won their second title at the Miami Open.

The top-seeded players took advantage when Mertens and Storm Hunter lacked focus, breaking Hunter for a 3-1 lead before Pegula consolidated to 4-1.

After the match, Hunter said, "I think the biggest thing was first serve percentage, they both hit really well from the back and hit really good returns. It was taking pressure off us to make first serves. The minute I was missing first serves, Coco, was hitting big backhands" as quoted by WTA.

Hunter said, "In the second set when we had a little bit of a lull and they lifted, we just did well to keep every game closer, we managed to stick it out and get the win."

Gauff lost her serve from 40-15 up to give back the break advantage. With Hunter serving down 3-4, Gauff and Pegula won the longest and best rally of the match to earn a deciding point to break. But Hunter closed out the game after Gauff mishit a forehand return, levelling the set at 4-4. The surge continued, as Hunter and Mertens broke Pegula to lead 5-4 and the Belgian served out the win in clinical fashion.

