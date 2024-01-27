"I'm at Level 43, Not Age 43": Rohan Bopanna Declares After Winning Australian Open Doubles Title

Indian tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna etched his name in the record books by becoming the oldest player to secure the number one ranking in men's doubles, following a historic Australian Open victory with partner Matthew Ebden in Melbourne on Saturday.

The second-seeded duo clinched their maiden title as a team by defeating the unseeded Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in straight sets, with a scoreline of 7-6 (7/0), 7-5 at the prestigious Rod Laver Arena. This triumph marked Bopanna's first Grand Slam title in men's doubles after participating in 60 previous Grand Slam events, setting a record for the most attempts before achieving victory.

Speaking during the post-match trophy presentation, the Indian tennis star said, "As Matt said, you definitely know how old I am. I’ve changed it a bit & said I’m a level 43, not age 43. Obviously this couldn't have been possible without a fantastic Aussie partner by my side. Thanks to Matt...we had a fantastic season last year. For me to win my first men's doubles grand slam here at the Asian pacific grand slam, it’s totally a home slam."

Acknowledging the significance of the victory, Bopanna credited his partner Matthew Ebden and coach Scott Davidoff for their contributions to his success. "It really changed so many things; I got a wonderful partner to get me to all the laurels. Tennis is such a great teacher, and Scott has been a great teacher who has been with me for over a decade. This victory is as much yours as much it is mine," he added.

Bopanna is set to make history as the oldest player to claim the number one spot when the ATP rankings are updated on Monday. Expressing joy and humorously noting the presence of his in-laws, he remarked, "I have my in-laws here. The last time they came I won my first mixed doubles. I don't know why they do not come more often."

Matthew Ebden, Bopanna's Australian partner, showered praise on the Indian tennis stalwart. "Age truly really is not even a number for this guy. He is a champion, he is a warrior. I am forever grateful to you and your amazing team. Thank you, mate!" exclaimed Ebden.