Injured Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Swiss Indoors Basel

Basel [Switzerland], October 19 : The World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the upcoming Swiss Indoors Basel tournament due to muscle fatigue to his lower back and an injury in his left foot, the Spaniard confirmed on social media.

Alcaraz announced on social media that he will not be taking part in Basel this year.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyQ1HnNq4jK/?img_index=1

"Unfortunately I will not be able to play in Basel this year! I have a problem with the plantar fascia in my left foot and muscle fatigue in my lower back which need treatment so I can play the rest of the season. I hope to see you all soon! @swissindoorsbasel_official" Alcaraz posted on Instagram.

Alcaraz made his Basel debut last year. He registered three victories before losing to eventual champion Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals.

The tournament organizers also announced Alcaraz's withdrawal in a statement.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyjBzAKRnGg/

"Alcaraz had to cancel his start at the Swiss Indoors today due to an injury. According to his doctor's bulletin, the world number two is suffering from an inflammation of the sole of his left foot and problems in his gluteal muscles," Basel organizers said.

The Spaniard is locked in a duel with Novak Djokovic for the ATP Year-End No. 1. If Alcaraz won Basel and the 500 points that came with it, he would have entered the Paris Masters tied with Djokovic in the ATP Live Race To Turin.

Instead, Djokovic will maintain his lead in the race for year-end No. 1 rank, a position he has held a record seven times. Alcaraz became the youngest year-end No. 1 in ATP Rankings history last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor