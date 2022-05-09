Italian Open: Stan Wawrinka notches win to signal comeback after injury, defeats Reilly Opelka

Former World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka earned his first tour-level win since February 2021 on Monday.

The Swiss star rallied past American Reilly Opelka 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 to reach the second round at the Italian Open 2022.

Wawrinka was competing in just his second ATP Tour match in 14 months but showcased quality and grit throughout, hammering forehands and blasting his trademark backhand with precision to advance after two hours and five minutes.

The three-time Grand Slam champion will next face Laslo Djere or Borna Coric as he looks to work his way back to full fitness after being on the sidelines since March 2021 due to a foot injury. The 16-time tour-level titlist made his ATP Tour return against Alexander Bublik in Monte Carlo in April.

Before his victory over Opelka, Wawrinka had not earned a match win since he defeated Pedro Sousa at the 2021 Australian Open.

( With inputs from ANI )

