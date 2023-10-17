ITF Dharwad Men's World Tennis Tour 2023 begins; Ramanathan seeded fourth

Dharwad (Karnataka)[India], October 17 : Dharwad will host the ITF Men's World Tennis Tour event, the main rounds of which will commence at Dharwad District Lawn Tennis Association courts here from Tuesday.

The USD 25,000 prize money event features a talented pool of players who are ready to battle it out for glory.

The event also marks the first of four international tennis

events in Karnataka played under the aegis of the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association, with the subsequent stop being the Men's tournament in Davanagere. The Dharwad event also signifies a significant milestone in KSLTA's journey to promote and grow tennis in smaller towns, a release said.

The draw ceremony was held where Gurudutta Hegde, Dharwad District Commissioner and President DDLTA was the chief guest along with Santosh Biradar, Chairman Hubli-Dharwad Urban Development Authority, Sandeep Banavi, Honorable Secretary DDLTA, Tournament Director GR Amarnath, ITF Supervisor Puneet Gupta and players Ramkumar Ramanathan, Purav Raja and Digvijay Singh were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Hegde said they are delighted to be hosting an ITF 25K event in Dharwad.

"It's an honour to be the starting point for this series of international tennis tournaments in Karnataka. In addition to the sporting spectacle, these tournaments will provide a fantastic opportunity for young and aspiring tennis players in the region to witness top-class tennis, learn from the best, and be inspired to follow their dreams."

Nick Chappell of the USA has been given the top billing while India's Digvijay Singh and Asian Games 2022 Silver medallist and Indian Davis Cup team member Ramkumar Ramanathan are seeded third and fourth respectively. Bogdan Bobrov is seeded second.

Seedings

1-Nick Chappell (USA); 2-Bogdan Bobrov; 3-Digvijay Singh (IND); 4-Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND); 5-Kazuki Nishiwaki; 6-Florent Bax (FRA); 7-Sidharth Rawat (IND); 8-SD Prajwal Dev (IND).

Results

Final qualifying round

1-Vishnu Vardhan Vs. 11-Madhwin Kamath 4-4 (unfinished); 2-Luke Sorensen (AUS) beat 13-Rohan Mehra 6-3, 7-5; 3-Faisal Qamar beat 12-Ha Minh Duc Vu (VIE) 6-3, 7-5; 9-Enrico Giacomini (ITA) beat 4-Jack Karlsson Wistrand (SWE) 6-4, 1-6, 10-6; 5-Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan Vs. 10-Kabir Hans (postponed); Suraj R Prabodh Vs. 14-Yash Yadav (Postponed); Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam Vs. Tushar Madan 1-1 (unfinished); 16-Jagmeet Singh beat Dharmil Shah 7-6 (9), 6-4.

Round-1 Qualifiers

14-Yash Yadav beat Mukil Ramanan 6-1, 6-3; 10-Kabir Hans beat Neeraj Yashpaul 6-2, 6-1; 16-Jagmeet Singh beat Thijmen Loof (NED) 6-4, 1-1 (retd); Dharmil Shah beat 8-Mattias Southcombe (GBR) 6-1, 6-2; Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam beat 7-Chirag Duhan 7-5, 6-4; Tushar Madan beat 15-Sandesh Dattatray Kurale 7-6 (4), 6-2; beat Anurag Agarwal 6-4, 6-2.

