ITF Dharwad World Tennis Tour 2023: Suraj, Madhwin score upset wins, enter main round

Dharwad (Karnataka)[India], October 18 : Karnataka's Suraj Prabodh and Gujarat's Madhwin Kamath scored upset victories to make it to the main draw after knocking out fancied players in the ITF Dharwad Men's World Tennis Tour 2023 at the Dharwad District Lawn Tennis Association courts. The main draw of the US $ 25,000 began on Tuesday.

While Madhwin staged a superb comeback win against former Indian Davis Cupper and Asian Games medalist Vishnu Vardhan 5-7, 6-3, 10-5, Suraj sidelined 14th seed Yash Yadav in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.

In only two singles matches played on the opening day of the main rounds, third seed Digvijay Pratap Singh overcame a fighting Siddhanth Bhatia 6-2, 7-6 (7) while Nitin Kumar Sinha sent wild card entrant Rishi Reddy home with a facile 6-2, 6-2 victory. In the doubles matches, the Indian pair of Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta and Manish Sureshkumar upset second seeds Bogdan Bobrov and Nick Chappell of the USA 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.

After bad light and mild rain had stopped the match between Madhwin and Vishnu with the scores tied at 4-4 in the first set yesterday, Vishnu, capitalising on an error-prone Madhwin won the first set 7-5 today. However, the 21-year-old from Gujarat staged a superb comeback winning the second set with breaks in the 4th and 6th games and took the match into the decider. Vishnu faltered with his serve and returns alike and conceded the advantage after leading 4-2 and finally succumbed to the youngster.

Earlier in the day, an elaborate inauguration ceremony was organised which was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including former India cricket captain, Mohd. Azharuddin, and Hon'ble Minister for Labour and District-in-charge, Santosh Lad, who jointly inaugurated the tournament. To mark the occasion, Azharuddin and the minister engaged in a thrilling display of tennis skills, playing a few exhilarating rallies.

Results

(All Indians Except Mentioned In Brackets; Seedings In Pre-Fix)

Men's Singles Round of 32

3-Digvijay Pratap Singh beat Siddhant Banthia 6-2, 7-6 (7); Nitin Kumar Sinha beat WC-Rishi Reddy 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles Round of 16

Manish Ganesh/Suraj R Prabodh beat Deepak Anantharamu/Rashein Samuel 7-6 (3), 6-3; Rishab Agarwal/Florent Bax (FRA) beat Adil Kalyanpur/Ryotaro Matsumura (JPN) 6-4, 5-7, 10-4; Ishaque Eqbal/ Faisal Qamar beat Chirag Duhan/Dev Javia 6-3, 6-7 (4), 10-4; Jake Bhangdia (USA) /Raghav Jaisinghani beat Tushar Madan/ Jagmeet Singh 6-3, 6-4; 4-Siddhant Banthia /Vishnu Vardhan beat Thijmen Loof (NED)/Stijn Pel (NED) 6-4, 6-1; 3-SD Prajwal Dev/Nitin Kumar Sinha beat Yash Chaurasia/Atharva Sharma 6-1, 6-2; Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta/ Manish Sureshkumar beat 2-Bogdan Bobrov/Nick Chappell (USA) 6-3, 3-6, 10-5; 1-Purav Raja/Ramkumar Ramanathan Vs. Digvijay Pratap Singh/Karan Singh 6-7 (7) (postponed due to bad light).

Final Qualifying Round

11-Madhwin Kamath beat 1-Vishnu Vardhan 5-7, 6-3, 10-5; Suraj R Prabodh beat 14-Yash Yadav 6-4, 6-1; Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam beat Tushar Madan 6-3, 6-3; 5-Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan beat 10-Kabir Hans 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.

