"Jannik is on another level this year...": Carlos Alcaraz on rival ahead of Paris Masters game

Paris [France], October 29 : Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz hailed the world number one Italian star Jannik Sinner, saying that he is on "another level" this year.

Alcaraz was speaking ahead of his Paris Masters opening clash against Nicolas Jarry.

Alcaraz is enjoying a fine season for himself, having secured two major titles, the French Open and Wimbledon titles, an ATP Masters 1000 title, Indian Wells and an ATP 500 title in Beijing. However, his rival Sinner has secured the year-end world number one spot in the ATP Rankings after winning the Australian Open and US Open this year.

Alcaraz admitted that Sinner is having a fantastic year.

"For sure. I mean, it does not matter that I have beaten Jannik three times. Probably I did not play good tennis in some tournaments. My percentage of wins this year is really, really high, but Jannik is another level this year," Alcaraz said as quoted by ATP's official website.

"He has earned over 91 per cent of wins this year. So just [a] few players have done this before."

"But yeah, I think all players are looking for being more consistent during the year. In every tournament that you are going to play, you want to go far or as far as you can. That is my goal the next year. In the tournaments that I did not play well or I did not go as far as I wanted, just try to do it," he concluded his point.

Alcaraz has been consistent this year, having won 51 matches and lost 10, that makes it a win percentage of 83.6 per cent. Despite the battle for the top spot in the ATP Rankings over, Alcaraz is aiming to finish the season on high, with the Paris Masters win, where he is seeded second.

"I have important tournaments ahead, that I really want to go far [in] and play good tennis," Alcaraz said.

"The most important thing that I have to think is to understand the goals about the end of the year. I want to finish second in the ATP Rankings. That means that I have to play good tennis and be fresh mentally to do good results in the last tournaments," said Alcaraz.

The second-placed Alcaraz leads the third-placed Alexander Zverev by 395 points in the ATP Live Race to Turin.

Alcaraz has a win-loss record of 4-3 at the Paris Masters and has not went past the quarterfinals. He admitted of not being able to play his best tennis in the competition so far.

"I have not played good tennis here in this tournament. Probably at the end of the year, I have been tired. I think I did prepare really well this year. So I do not know, you know... Coming to this year, I think I am feeling different. I know what I have to do. I have been doing great work lately. So I think I am ready to do good results or at least go farther than last year. That I think is not really difficult," he concluded.

