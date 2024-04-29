Madrid Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia races past Maria Sakkari, reaches quarterfinal

Madrid [Spain], April 29 : The No.11 seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia reached her second quarterfinal of the season and first in Madrid as she defeated Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 16 clash of the ongoing Madrid Open on Monday.

The Brazilian is now 4-0 overall against Sakkari after defeating the No 5 seed 6-4, 6-4, her 11th career Top 10 win and second of 2024. The No 11 seeded Haddad Maia will play her quarterfinal match against World No 1 Iga Swiatek.

In the third round of the Toronto Open in 2022, Swiatek fell to Haddad Maia for the first time in her career. The Brazilian utilized the heartbreaking 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 loss as motivation to advance to her first WTA 1000 final.

In the semifinals of Roland Garros last year, Swiatek finally got her retribution, but not without a fight. She survived 6-2, 7-6(7) after saving one set point in the second set. But Swiatek easily prevailed in their third encounter in this year's United Cup, 6-2, 6-2.

Haddad The first three months of Maia's season did not meet her expectations. Her record was a dismal 10 wins to 11 losses going into Madrid.

However, three excellent victories over Sara Errani, Emma Navarro and Sakkari indicate that Haddad Maia finally found her footing on the clay surface in the ongoing tournament in Madrid.

Meanwhile, No.8 seeded and 2022 champion Ons Jabeur won a first set easily and a close second set to defeat No.9 seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-4 in the fourth round of the Madrid Open, wrapping her ninth consecutive victory at the tournament.

Jabeur moved to her second quarterfinal of 2024 and improved to 3-2 overall against Ostapenko.

