Madrid Open: Carlos Alcaraz thrills home crowd, scores win over Jan-Lennard Struff

Madrid [Spain], May 1 : The World No.3 Carlos Alcaraz was pushed to his limit in the Round of 16 clash of the ongoing Madrid Open but the home favourite found the answers to overcome a resilient Jan-Lennard Struff to reach the quarterfinals.

Alcaraz kept his Caja Magica streak alive as he registered a 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(4) victory against Struff.

The two-time reigning champion wants to make history by being the first player to win the ATP Masters 1000 event three times in a row. In a thrilling fourth-round match at Manolo Santana Stadium, the big-serving German put Alcaraz to the test after he had won two straight sets.

The 20-year-old sealed the first round with his finest set of the competition, showing an excellent feel to push Struff ahead. But the 34-year-old Struff recovered to square the match after falling behind in the second set. Then, after two hours and fifty minutes, Alcaraz made it to his fifth match point after wasting four match chances on serve at 5-3 in the final set.

"Honestly this match reminds me of last year's match. It was pretty difficult from the first point until the last one. It was a great fight and it was difficult. It was difficult for me to deal with my emotions, to handle certain moments, difficult moments in the match. Serving for the match, it was really difficult for me after that 40/0 up, but really happy that at the end it didn't affect me with my game, with my mentality. I kept fighting. That's all that matters and I'm really happy to get the win at the end," Alcaraz said as quoted by ATP.

Using his forehand, the Spaniard occasionally hit the German, who resisted, with great but unpredictable force. The 20-year-old was up 5-3, 40/0 on serve in the decisive set but could not close the deal, but he collected himself in the tie-break and managed to rally. With enthusiastic home support, the crowd favorite won his 18th tour-level race of the year and let out a tremendous yell.

"I have to say thanks to the people here for supporting me until the last point," Alcaraz added. "I think it was great support after those difficult moments that I had at the end of the third set, I think they pushed me just to not give up and keep fighting. I'm going to say that this win is thanks to them as well and it's incredible to have this crowd behind me."

Alcaraz will continue the quest for his 14th tour-level crown when he meets seventh seed Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals.

