Madrid Open: Pegula downs Teichmann to set title showdown against Jabeur

Jessica Pegula of America advanced into the final of the Madrid Open after defeating Jil Teichmann of Switzerland 6-3, 6-4 in their late-night semifinal clash.

It took an hour and 21 minutes for Pegula to ease past 35th-ranked Teichmann in their first meeting. Jessica was dominant as she started each set strong, seizing leads of 3-0 in the first and 2-0 in the second. Teichmann made a brief charge to reach 4-4 in set two, but the 35th-ranked Swiss dropped serve in the ninth game and then Pegula closed it out.

Pegula will now take on a fellow first-time WTA 1000 finalist, No.8 seed Ons Jabeur, in Saturday's championship match. Jabeur defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova in Thursday's semifinal.

For both Jessica Pegula and Ons Jabeur, the Mutua Madrid Open will be the first final of a WTA 1000 tournament they will be contesting.

( With inputs from ANI )

