Manish to clash with Mohit; Pratibha meets Gayatri for title in AITA Pro Circuit event

Bengaluru, June 3 Local lad Manish G., who overcame two qualifying rounds to make it to the main draw, continued his dream run, landing himself in the title round after demolishing his Tamil Nadu rival Dheeraj Kodancha 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals of the Rs 1-lakh prize money Topspin AITA Pro Circuit being played at the Topspin Tennis Academy here on Friday.

Interestingly, Manish's opponent in the final will be another qualifier and giant killer Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash of Tamil Nadu who upset fifth seed and compatriot Boopathy Sakthivel with a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the last four encounters. Mohit is also in line for a golden double after he clinched the doubles title playing alongside Oges Theyjo and defeated the pair of Manish and Deepak A 6-0, 6-1.

Meanwhile, in the women's category, seventh seed Pratibha Prasad Narayan of Karnataka beat third seed Anusha Kondaveeti of Andhra Pradesh in two tough sets which could have gone either way with a 7-6(5), 7-5 win and earned a title bout against Gayatri Ramesh Menon of Kerala who upset eighth seed Srinidhi S of host state with a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Results:

Men's Singles (semis): Q-Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash (TN) bt 5-Boopathy Sakthivel (TN) 6-3, 6-1; Q-Manish G (KA) bt Dheeraj Kodancha Srinivasan (TN) 6-2, 6-0.

Men's doubles (final): Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash (TN)/Oges Theyjo (TN) bt Deepak A/Manish G 6-0, 6-1.

Women's singles: 7-Prathiba Prasad Narayan (KA) bt 3-Anusha Kondaveeti (AP) 7-6 (5), 7-5; Gayatri Rajesh Menon (KL) bt 8-Srinidhi S (KA) 6-1, 6-2.

