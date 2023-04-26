Medvedev to play in ATP Zhuhai Championships in September

Zhuhai (China), April 26 World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev will play in the ATP Zhuhai Championships in September, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

The 2021 US Open champion and hard court maestro has been in brilliant form in 2023, winning four titles so far, including the Miami Masters earlier this month. The 27-year-old has won an ATP Tour hard court championship in 19 different cities.

"I'm really looking forward to coming back to China and playing at the Hengqin International Tennis Center," Medvedev said.

"I can't wait to see the city and the stadium, both of which I have heard a lot of good things about. It will be great to play again in front of the Chinese fans after three years away. I'm looking forward to seeing you all in September," he added.

The inaugural edition of the ATP Tour 250 tournament was in 2019 when Australian Alex de Minaur claimed the title, a Xinhua report said.

Alison Lee, the ATP's executive vice president for the international region, said she is delighted the Zhuhai Championships has returned to the tour calendar.

"It's certainly exciting to be returning to China, and we begin the China swing with one of my favorite tournaments in Zhuhai," she said.

"I was fortunate to visit the event in 2019 and experience the beautiful city. This year, we will see some amazing tennis featuring some of the world's best players, including Daniil Medvedev, at the Hengqin International Tennis Center," she added.

Peter Lyu, executive director and general manager of Huafa Sports, said the Zhuhai Championships provided a great opportunity for the entirety of the Greater Bay Area.

"As the highest-level ATP Tour event in the Greater Bay Area, the 2023 Zhuhai Championships will definitely serve as a great benefit and gift for tennis fans after their three years of wait," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor