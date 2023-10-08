"National tournaments are important for any sports": Tennis player Vishnu Vardhan

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Indian tennis player Vishnu Vardhan who recently concluded his campaign at the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship 2023, said that national tournaments are very important events in any sport.

Fenesta Open ended on Saturday with Uttar Pradesh's Siddharth Vishwakarma and Telangana's Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty clinching the titles in the men's and women's categories respectively at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi.

"For me, national tournaments are important tournaments for any sports, not just for tennis but for any sports because this title will always be with you. You will always be called a former national champion. And it gives you the validation for the sacrifices and hard work you have done for the sports," Vishnu added.

Vishnu who had reached the men's quarterfinals of the tournament and faced defeat by Karan Rastogi 6-4, 6-4, said that the overall tournament was good for him.

"It has been a good tournament, I reached till quaterfinals and lost a close match in the quaterfinals. But I am happy that I can make it to the quarterfinal of the Fenesta Open," he added.

The Indian player also talked about his 2010 Asian Games experience where he had clinched silver in mixed doubles.

"I won a silver medal in mixed doubles and a bronze in the team events at the Asian games. It was the first time that I had represented India at such a high level," he added.

"The Olympics was one of my best tennis experiences as I played with legends like Leander Paes. Growing up Leandar was always a hero for me and I always looked up to him to get inspired for my tennis career. So to partner with him and play alongside him was a dream come true."

Vishnu also mentioned about his future plans and events where he will be seen in action.

"There are few ITF tournaments in India, the plan is to perform well in those tournaments.

And then next year onward try and play ATP tournaments, that is the plan for me going ahead," Vishu concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor