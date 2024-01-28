"Next tournament gonna be Dubai, Indian Wells and Miami": Bopanna set future goals following AUS Open win

New Delhi [India], January 28 : After winning the 2024 Australian Open men's doubles title on Saturday, Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna on Sunday set his future goals and said that the next tournaments are the Dubai Tennis Championship, Indian Wells and Miami Open.

While speaking at the press conference, Bopanna said that it was a "monumental moment" for him and that he always wanted and dreamed of achieving the Grand Slam win. The 43-year-old added that he is looking forward to enjoying this extraordinary moment with his family and friends.

"I am coming back home in a couple of days, next tournament is gonna be in Dubai, Indian Wells and Miami. So, I have some time at home. This is a moment to really enjoy with the family and friends and everyone at home. It is a monumental moment for me, and I have always been dreaming and wanting to get to achieve this. I am looking forward to enjoying this moment at home," Bopanna said.

The Dubai Tennis Champions will kick off on February 24 with the qualifying round, however, the finals will be played on March 2. Meanwhile, the Indian Wells Open 2024 will begin on March 06 and will end on March 17. On the other hand, the upcoming Miami Open will take place on March 17 till March 31.

When asked about his feelings after the win at the age of 43, Bopanna said that there were many thoughts while he was on the court. However, he further that it was a "magical feeling" and "proud" to achieve the Grand Slam.

"Level 43 feels like the number one player in the World. It's a dream come true. When I was on the court, there were so many thoughts going were in my mind. It feels like the mind is about to explode.... it was a magical feeling and I am proud to achieve this Grand Slam," he added.

In the summit clash, Bopanna and Matthew Ebden dominated on serve throughout the one-hour, 40-minute match, winning 80 per cent (40/50) of games with their first delivery and not facing a break point to top off a fantastic week.

The duo defeated Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in straight sets 7-6, 7-5 in a thrilling encounter.

Bopanna, who made his 17th Australian Open appearance in this edition, comfortably wrapped up his maiden Grand Slam men's doubles title victory. Aged 43 years 329 days, he also became the oldest Grand Slam champion.

The Indian tennis player is also the third Indian man in the Open Era to win a major men's doubles title, following Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. On Monday, he will become the oldest top-ranked player in the ATP Doubles Rankings.

This was Bopanna's second Grand Slam triumph, his first in men's doubles. His previous Grand Slam victory came in mixed doubles with Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada at the 2017 French Open.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor