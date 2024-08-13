Ponting questions if Smith 'is the right man to open' as Australia prepares for Border-Gavaskar trophy

New Delhi [India], August 13 : Former Australian skipper and batter Ricky Ponting stated that the Australian side is unlikely to feature too many surprises during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home against India later this year. However, he expressed uncertainty over whether star batter Steve Smith will continue as an opener for the Aussies.

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will commence with the first Testa day matchat Perth Stadium from November 22 to November 26, setting the tone for the series. India has won its last two series in Australia, held in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Smith moved up the order following David Warner's departure from the Test arena, allowing star all-rounder Cameron Green to slot in at his preferred position. Ponting believes this arrangement will likely continue.

In four Tests and eight innings as an opener, Smith has been underwhelming, scoring just 171 runs at an average of 28.50, with one half-century. His highest score as an opener is 91*.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review, Ponting said he is not expecting too many surprises in Australia's team for the series.

"I think Australia will pretty much pick itself," Ponting said.

"Probably the only one question there might be with Australia again is if (Steve) Smith's the right man to be opening the batting. That would be the only query that I can see there. But that was all about obviously bringing Cameron Green back into the side," he added.

"So I will rephrase it, not whether Smith's the right man to open the batting but whether he thinks it is the right spot for him. Because I think if he does not think it is the right spot then they will make a change and get someone else back up there," concluded Ponting.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor