Prisha upsets top-seed Divya to enter semis of National Tennis Championship

New Delhi, Oct 12 Maharashtra's Prisha Shinde caused a big upset in the quarter-finals of the ongoing National Tennis Championship 2023 when she defeated top-seed Divya Ramesh of Tamil Nadu, while Telangana’s Hruthik Katakam also continued his winning run on Thursday at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi.

Playing in the girls’ U-14 category, Prisha looked in complete control of the match right from the beginning and got the better of Divya 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets to move into the semi-finals of the tournament. Meanwhile, the No. 1 seed in the boys’ U-14 category, Hruthik Katakam stamped his authority with another commanding victory by beating Karnataka’s Diganth M 6-0, 6-0 in the last-eight.

The boys’ U-16 category also saw some top-notch tennis action as Tamil Nadu’s Thirumurugan V overcame the challenge of Kabir Chothani of Gujarat by 6-4, 7-5 in straight sets to reach the semis. Punjab’s Armaan Walia played a brilliant match using his fast forehands to precision to beat Prateek Sheora (Haryana) 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 in a thrilling three-set battle.

Rishitha Basireddy of Telangana continued her top form in the girls’ U-16 category to defeat Harithashree Venktesh (Tamil Nadu) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 and move into the last-four.

Meanwhile, Kabir Chothani (Gujarat) & Arnav Yadav (Uttrakhand) reached the final of the boys’ doubles U-16 category after beating Riyan Kashyan and Antariksh Tamuly 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets. In the semis of the girls’ doubles U-16 category, Sohini Mohanty (Odisha) & Aakruti Narayan (Maharastra) defeated Laxmi Dandy and Harithashree Venktesh 6-4, 7-6 to book a place in the finals.

