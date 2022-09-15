Roger Federer announces retirement from professional tennis
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 15, 2022 07:14 PM 2022-09-15T19:14:00+5:30 2022-09-15T19:14:51+5:30
Roger Federer has revealed that the former World No. 1 will bid farewell to professional tennis after the conclusion of the Laver Cup 2022. On Thursday, the legendary tennis player shared a lengthy note to open up about his retirement plans.
Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I've met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you," Federer said.The Swiss tennis great further confirmed that the upcoming edition of the Laver Cup will be his final ATP tournament.