Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden pair earn ATP Finals team debut

Turin [Italy], October 14 : The Indian-Australian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will compete in the ATP Finals in their first season as a team.

The Indian-Australian duo qualified for the season finale by reaching the final of the Shanghai Masters.

Bopanna and Ebden will compete in the year-end championships, which will take place at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from November 12 to 19, alongside Ivan Dodig-Austin Krajicek and Wesley Koolhof-Neal Skupski.

Bopanna and Ebden reached the final in Rotterdam despite dropping their first two matches together this season. Since then, they haven't turned around.

The team won both the ATP Masters 1000 match in Doha and the match in Indian Wells. At the US Open and another Masters 1000 final in Madrid, Bopanna and Ebden pair advanced to the finals.

Bopanna will participate in the Nitto ATP Finals for the fourth time; his most recent appearance was in 2015. His four credentials have all come from other partners. Ebden will make his debut at the season's conclusion tournament.

