Rublev to meet Dimitrov in ATP Shanghai Masters semis

By IANS | Published: October 14, 2023 09:29 AM 2023-10-14T09:29:47+5:30 2023-10-14T09:30:11+5:30

Shanghai, Oct 14 Andrey Rublev got his revenge at the ATP Shanghai Masters by edging Ugo Humbert 6-2,

Shanghai, Oct 14 Andrey Rublev got his revenge at the ATP Shanghai Masters by edging Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-3 to reach the semifinals here.

A few days ago, Rublev and Humbert had a match in Beijing. At that time, Humbert beat Rublev, reports Xinhua.

"The match in Beijing, both of us played great tennis and I had chances. I was serving for the match. He was playing really well that match and I tried to analyse what I did wrong that match," said Rublev.

"I tried to not make the same mistakes today and I did really well. I am happy to win in straight sets. I played a great match and I am happy to win today," he added.

In the semis, Rublev will meet his old friend Grigor Dimitrov, who overcame Nicolas Jarry 7-6(2), 6-4 earlier on Friday.

Dimitrov is the oldest player in the semis. However, the 32-year-old believes that this season is one of his best.

He said, "I mean, if I look back, also a little bit more in 2017 it is, I think it was, obviously, my best year overall in terms of winning, like tournaments and matches and all that, but it was also a fairly patchy year," he said.

"I think I'm in a moment in my career where I need to be able to maintain a very good amount of work, as well. I cannot put myself in a position where I practice the way I practiced at 22. I need to be also very cautious and mindful of where my body's at," he added.

