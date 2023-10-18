Stan Wawrinka downs Borna Gojo to reach Round of 16 in Stockholm

Stockholm [Sweden], October 18 : Stan Wawrinka wasted no time getting back to business in Stockholm as he defeated Borna Gojo 7-5, 6-4 in the first round at the Stockholm Open.

Wawrinka converted three of his ten break points to complete a 91-minute victory over Gojo in his first ATP Head2Head clash.

With this victory, the 38-year-old Swiss became the oldest player to win a match at the indoor ATP 250 since a then-39-year-old Jimmy Connors in 1991.

Wawrinka has previously competed in Stockholm, reaching the quarterfinals in 2010 and 2011. The former World No. 3 will be looking for his fourth tour-level quarter-final appearance of the season when he meets lucky loser Tomas Machac in Sweden next.

Meanwhile, the World No. 61 Emil Ruusuvuori got off to a fast start in Stockholm, winning 6-2, 6-1 over qualifier Benjamin Hassan.

Ruusuvuori was overjoyed with his 57-minute victory in his first competitive match since leading his team to a triumphant Davis Cup Finals Group Stage campaign four weeks ago.

"I'm very happy with the performance. I had a couple of weeks off from the Tour, so it's good to start this way with such a solid performance. It's a special place to be... For me it's one of the best weeks for sure. I really like Stockholm, it's a place that I could possibly even live in and for my friends and family it is easy to come and see," Ruusuvuori was quoted as saying by ATP.

Ruusuvuori will play third seed Tallon Griekspoor in the second round in Stockholm.

Earlier in the day, there were three upsets in Stockholm. JJ Wolf defeated fifth seed Sebastian Baez 7-6(5), 6-2 to set up a clash with Laslo Djere, who defeated home wild card Leo Borg 6-3, 6-3. In two hours and 28 minutes, qualifier Pavel Kotov defeated seventh seed Christopher Eubanks 6-7(2), 6-3, 7-6(5). The World No. 109 will face Lorenzo Sonego in the second round.

