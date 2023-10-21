Stefanos Tsitsipas downs Yannick Hanfmann reaches Antwerp semifinals

Antwerp [Belgium], October 21 : World No.7 Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the semifinal with a clean performance against Yannick Hanfmann in the quarterfinals at the ongoing European Open in Antwerp

The top-seeded Tsitsipas bested Hanfmann 6-3, 6-3 to record back-to-back tour-level singles wins for the first time since Los Cabos.

"When you play on the Tour, you don't get to do this very often. It has its own satisfaction, getting to do both. It's good that I can play so good in both draws. I'm happy I'm doing it with Petros. I think we can really enjoy out there and take this opportunity to play good tennis," Tsitsipas was quoted as saying by ATP in a post-match.

Tsitsipas fought off a break point in consecutive service games midway through the second set against Hanfmann to tie the match at 3-3.

He won the final four games of the match, fueled by those escapes, and eventually sealed victory on return by converting his fourth match point.

"These moments are not easy. When these moments came, I really did my best. I played very precise and stayed very calm. It was extremely important because the score could have been a little bit different if those situations went the other way," Tsitsipas said.

The Greek will face fourth seed Arthur Fils in the semi-finals after the Frenchman defeated eighth seed Juan Pablo Varillas 6-0, 6-3 on Friday.

Earlier in the day, in the opposite half of the draw, third seed Alexander Bublik upset Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to advance to the semifinals. He'll be up against Maximilian Marterer, who defeated Hugo Gaston 6-3, 6-2.

