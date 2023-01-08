Taylor Fritz downs Matteo Berrettini to clinch inaugural United Cup for United States

Taylor Fritz claimed the United Cup title for the US on Sunday after he overpowered Matteo Berrettini in a nail-biting clash between two of the biggest hitters on the ATP Tour.

Fritz produced a stunning performance to defeat Berrettini 7-6(4), 7-6 (6), in a nail-biting clash.

Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe had earned a point each for the Americans earlier in the day, giving their country an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Italy.

"It's great. It's amazing for the team to win this event. We came in with really high hopes, or at least I did, for the event. I was really happy to be in that position to clinch the match," Atptour.com quoted Fritz as saying.

Throughout the United Cup, the United States team produced a dominant performance, dropping just two matches. Their victory margins weren't closer than 4-1.

With a cool-headed performance against Berrettini, who earlier defeated Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkacz, Fritz brought the team's run to a successful conclusion. The American conceded all nine of the break points he had gained, but did not allow it to affect how he fared in the crucial tiebreaks.

The reigning Indian Wells Masters champion was steadier in those crucial moments, triumphing after two hours and 16 minutes.

In the second set tie-break, Berrettini bravely fought off his first championship point by thrashing a forehand winner. Fritz, however, won a difficult rally after switching sides and, when the Italian missed a forehand on the full stretch, it proved to be the game-changing minor break.

With Fritz seizing on his second chance, Team United States raced out of its Team Zone and celebrated by flooring the 25-year-old.

"Just the emotions when you win and everyone comes running at you, it's amazing. I don't know if you saw the replay but Frances basically headbutted me," Fritz said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor