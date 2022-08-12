Tear eyed Serena Williams bids Canadian Open good bye

Serena Williams turned tear-eyed as she entered the court for her first game since her retirement announcement. Greeted by a standing ovation, the 23-time Grand Slam champion didn’t smile. She didn’t wave. She took a sip from a plastic bottle as she walked in. Some folks in the crowd captured the moment with the cameras on their cellphones. Others held aloft handrawn signs - oh, so many signs - with messsages such as “Queen” or “Thank you.”

Greeted by a standing ovation, the 23-time Grand Slam champion didn’t smile. She didn’t wave. She took a sip from a plastic bottle as she walked in. Some folks in the crowd captured the moment with the cameras on their cellphones. Others held aloft handrawn signs - oh, so many signs - with messsages such as “Queen” or “Thank you.”

The second-round match at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open came a day after she announced “the countdown has begun” on her playing career, saying she wants to have another child and pursue business interests.