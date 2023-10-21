Tennis: Asian Games gold medallist Rutuja Bhosale eyeing Paris Olympic appearance

Pune, Oct 21 Riding on a high after winning the mixed doubles gold with Rohan Bopanna in the Hangzhou Asian Games, Indian tennis star Rutuja Bhosale is now aiming to secure a place in the 2024 Paris Olympics and breaking into the top 200 to ensure more Grand Slam appearances.

Bhosale, who partnered Bopanna to a victory over Liang En-Shuo and Huang Tsung-Hao of Chinese Taipei in a Super Tiebreaker, had reached the third round in women's singles before losing to Alex Eala of the Phillippines.

Bhosale is taking a lot of confidence from her performance in Hangzhou and hoping to use it as a stepping stone for the Olympic Games next year.

“I have trained my eyes on the Paris Olympics. In tennis, one cannot book an Olympic quota despite winning at the Asian Games like other sports. I have to better my ranking and make my way up from 320 to top-200 to ensure a berth as well as secure entry in Grand Slams,” Bhosale commented after being felicitated by her sponsors Punit Balan Group (PBG)Chairman Punit Balan.

The 27-year-old Bhosale has made significant progress in her world ranking, with assistance from PBG, resulting in a career-high ranking of 313 in singles. She has also clinched seven ITF titles in the last two years including six in the doubles category.

“It was a proud moment for me and Rohan (Bopanna) to represent India and win an Asian Games gold medal in mixed doubles after 13 long years. I am thankful for all the help and support that has gone into making us stand at the podium,” Bhosale said.

Bhosale said the financial assistance made her more relaxed and helped her to focus on her game rather than worrying about a shortage of funds and various other challenges.

“Rutuja is a role model for many young aspiring athletes in the country. PBG as a group is committed to supporting talented sportspersons like Rutuja and providing them with the necessary financial help. I am certain Rutuja will continue with her hard work and quest for competing at the Olympics and ensure Grand Slam appearances,” Punit Balan said on the occasion.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor