Tennis: Hurkacz battles into Swiss Indoors Final, Auger-Aliassime fires past Rune

Basel, Oct 29 Hubert Hurkacz has continued his hot late-season form by defeating Ugo Humbert 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(5) Saturday to advance to the Swiss Indoors Basel final.

The victory propelled World no. 11 Pole to surpass Taylor Fritz, securing the ninth position in the ATP Race To Turin for the season. This leaves him only one spot away from Holger Rune and the cut for the eight-man Nitto ATP Finals.

Hurkacz, who won the Shanghai Masters title earlier this month, seeks his third title of the year, second at the ATP 500 level (Halle, 2022) and eighth overall. ATP Tour reports.

Hurkacz will meet Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in the final. The 23-year-old Canadian defeated Holger Rune 6-3, 6-2 to reach his first final since winning the title in at the same event last year.

Auger-Aliassime arrived in Basel having won just four of his past 12 matches, but has looked closer to his best at the ATP 500 event. In an all-action display against Rune, he broke the Dane’s serve four times to earn his first Top 10 win of the year after 83 minutes.

Rune leaves Basel 215 points ahead of Hurkacz in the ATP Live Race To Turin. The Pole can cut that gap to just 15 points if he wins the trophy on Sunday.

