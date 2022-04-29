Tennis legend Boris Becker sentenced to two and half years of jail after being convicted in bankruptcy case

Tennis legend Boris Becker has been jailed for two and a half years for hiding Euro 2.5 million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts. The three-time Wimbledon champion was found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act between June 21 and October 3 in 2017 here at Southwark Crown Court.

The 54-year-old was declared bankrupt on the 21st of June 2017 owing creditors almost £50 million over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.

The father-of-four arrived at court with his partner Lilian de Varvalho Monteiro.

Judge Deborah Taylor gave the six-time Grand Slam champion imprisonment of two and a half years which he will serve half of it. They also acquitted him on a further 20 charges including nine counts of failing to hand over his tennis trophies and medals including two Wimbledon trophies.

The former world number one has won three Wimbledon titles, two Australian Opens and one US Open. He also won a gold medal at the Olympics in doubles. Becker retired from tennis in 1999.

In 2013, Boris Becker became reigning World No.1 and 20-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic's coach and helped him win six Grand Slams in three years.

( With inputs from ANI )

