Tennis stars shower praises on Jannik Sinner following his Australian Open triumph

Melbourne [Australia], January 26 : Jannik Sinner's remarkable victory at the Australian Open has drawn praise from tennis stars across the globe, with heartfelt messages coming from Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal.

Carlos Alcaraz took to X to congratulate the Italian for his Grand Slam title.

"Many congrats @janniksin! Bravo!!!"

Many congrats @janniksin! 👏🏻🏆🇦🇺 Bravo!!!— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) January 26, 2025

Alcaraz wrote, acknowledging Sinner's incredible achievement.

Novak Djokovic, extended his support to Alexander Zverev while also congratulating Sinner. In an Instagram story, Djokovic encouraged Zverev to believe in his abilities and warm wishes for Sinner, applauding his title-winning performance.

Twenty-two-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal, also joined in celebrating Sinner's success. Nadal shared an Instagram story congratulating the young Italian on his extraordinary achievement, further solidifying the camaraderie within the tennis fraternity.

Sinner's victory marks a significant milestone in his career and highlights the respect and admiration he has garnered on the global tennis stage.

Italian tennis star and world number one Jannik Sinner secured back-to-back Australian Open titles on Sunday, defeating Alexander Zverev in a hard-hitting title clash in Melbourne, becoming the first player from his country to secure three Grand Slam titles.

Sinner downed Zverev by 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 in a two-hour, 42-minute final in which he did not face even a single break point. He managed to defend the title which he had won last year.

While there were moments of genius from Zverev, as he came within two points of winning the second set his wait for a major title will continue further. Zverev faces a 0-3 loss record in Grand Slam finals. The world number two came close to becoming the fifth player from Germany to win a Grand Slam but left the court with many questions in his mind and tears in his eyes.

Sinner, after having won the Australian Open and US Open last year, is on a memorable 21-match winning streak at the hard-court Grand Slams. He is the fifth player in the Open Era to have won three successive Grand Slam titles, and the first since Novak Djokovic in 2015-16, as per ATP's official website.

He restricted Zverev's attacking game and was imperious behind serve in the first set, winning 85 per cent of points behind his first delivery. This caused a loss of rhythm to Zverev who faced immense pressure even while delivering his technically sound and brilliant serves.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor