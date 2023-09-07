US Open: Medvedev beats Rublev to move into semifinals

New York [US], September 7 : Russia's Daniil Medvedev maintained his perfect quarterfinal record at the US Open, reaching the semifinal after defeating long-time friend Andrey Rublev in New York on Wednesday night.

Medvedev defeated Rublev by 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the US Open for the fourth time.

Both players competed in 34-degree heat and struggled in humid conditions. Medvedev received two medical timeouts due to high temperature. The rallies between both players were long and lung-busting, but the 27-year-old Medvedev beat Rublev in two hours and 48 minutes.

"It was brutal. The only good thing I see in these conditions is that both suffer. It was tough for both of us. There were some ups and downs but that is so normal. At the end of the first set, I sort of could not see the ball anymore. I played with sensations," said Medvedev after the match as quoted by ATP.

In all three sets, Medvedev lost an early break but immediately came back to take charge of the important moments on his terms. The third seed wore out the 25-year-old in the heat by moving the World No. 8 from side to side while retrieving Rublev's thundering groundstrokes, sealing the victory on his fifth match point.

"I tried to go for it, tried to run and he did the same. Before points I was like, 'Wow, he can't run anymore', so I tried to go and make him run and run and run, but he was there all the time. But we were tired all the time. Brutal conditions and super tough to win," said Medvedev after the game.

Medvedev has a 6-2 win-loss record against Rublev, having beaten him earlier in US Open QFs back in 2020. Now, the 27-year-old will face either Alexander Zverev or Carlos Alcaraz in the semis.

If Alcaraz wins, it will be for the first time since 2018 that three former winners are in the semifinals. Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Ben Shelton in the second semifinal.

The match included 14 breaks and 14 holds of service, indicating that both players struggled on their serves. However, Medvedev prevailed over Rublev in a taxing encounter despite finding it difficult in the 34-degree heat. Due to the humidity, the third seed was forced to take a medical break at 4-3 in the second set. Despite this, he continued and defeated Rublev with his customary steadiness.

World number eight Rublev pounded the ball off both wings against Medvedev, but due to his inability to advance and close down points at the net, Medvedev was able to settle into a groove on Arthur Ashe Stadium and improve to 28-5 overall with the victory.

"I know he never gives up, but he knows I never give up," Medvedev said.

"In the third set, when he was up for a break two or three times, I could not wait to go to the cold shower. Apparently when you go to the cold shower, when you come out, you either cannot move because your body locks, or you feel better but I was like, 'I don't care, I will just see what happens'. Luckily I did not need to do it, so I will go now," he added.

Medvedev is chasing his second Grand Slam title after winning the US Open 2021. He qualified for this year's ATP Finals following fourth-round win over Alex de Minaur.

Rublev's wait for the first Grand Slam semifinal is still on. The 14-time ATP Tour level champion has lost in QFs nine times, with four coming in New York in 2017, 2020, 2022 and this year.

