US Open: Sinner breezes into final after beating Jack Draper in semis

New York [USA], September 7 : Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner confirmed his place in the finals of the ongoing US Open 2024 after beating Jack Draper in the semi-final on Saturday.

Sinner clinched a 7-5, 7-6(3), 6-2 triumph over Draper at the hard-fought battle on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In the semifinal bout, Sinner maintained momentum in the match to grind down Draper, who struggled to keep up in the match. The 23-year-old sealed the game in straight three sets. Following the win, Sinner became the first Italian man to reach the final in New York.

Speaking after the match, Sinner accepted that the semi-final was a physical match.

"Me and Jack know each other very well. We are friends off the court. It was a very physical match, as we see, and I just tried to stay there mentally. He is so tough to beat, and it is a very special occasion. I am happy to be in the final here," Sinner was quoted by ATP as saying.

The Italian tennis player added that it will be a tough challenge for him in the final match.

"I am just happy to be in the final. Whoever it is, it is going to be a very tough challenge for me. I am looking forward to it. Finals are very special days. Every Sunday you play shows you are doing an amazing job, so I will try to keep pushing and I will see what I can do," he added.

Meanwhile, American tennis player Taylor Fritz became the second finalist of the US Open 2024 after beating his fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the semi-final. Fritz reached his first major final after beating Tiafoe 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Tiafoe started on a good note and won the first set, however, he failed to maintain momentum and suffered heartbreak.

Speaking after the match, Fritz said that it is a dream come true for him.

"It's the reason I do what I do, the reason why I work so hard. I'm in the finals of the US Open. It's a dream come true, and I'm going to give it everything I possibly have. I know that for a fact," Fritz said.

The American added that he freaked out during the match but managed to make a comeback in the game.

"I felt I wasn't doing anything wrong, I was just getting overwhelmed. I was freaking out a little bit, and [coach Michael Russell] told me to keep doing what I was doing, accept it was okay, and keep making him do it. That helped to calm me down and let me know I was doing the right thing," he added.

In the final match of the US Open 2024, Jannik Sinner will lock horns against Taylor Fritz on Sunday.

