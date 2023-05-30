"War changed me in so many ways": Ukariane's Elina Svitolina after defeating Martina Trevisan at French Open

Paris [France], May 30 : Former world no. 3 Elina Svitolina triumphed in her first-round match against Italian 26th seed Martina Trevisan 6-2 6-2 on Monday at the French Open. Svitolina has now advanced to the French Open second round.

Svitolina stated in a post-match interview that the war in her home country (Ukraine) has affected her deeply, according to Sky Sports.

She gave birth to a daughter in October and returned to action in April. She entered Strasbourg ranked at No 508 in the world, but claimed the title. The Ukrainian won WTA Finals in 2018 and reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon and US Open in 2019.

Following her title win in Strasbourg, she celebrated by donating her prize money to help children in her homeland. Svitolina has promised to do the same at Roland Garros.

"After Strasbourg, yes, I'm donating this money to the kids of Ukraine, We will see where exactly it's going. With this prize money, I will see what the possibilities are and what the needs of the cities are," Svitolina said as per Sky Sports.

"Also, with my foundation, we are doing some health programs, mental health programs for the kids. So part maybe will go also to this. So there are paths that we might take but we will see what are the urgent needs right now."

Svitolina stated that the war with Russia has made her treasure her family more. "I think war changed me in so many ways. I think I treasure my time with my family, my time just on a daily basis."

"I really try to understand how lucky I am to be where I am and to have a voice as well. Also to play at such big events and to have opportunity to play such big events, to motivate young kids of Ukraine, to have this opportunity," she added as per Sky Sports.

Svitolina said that she was grateful for her life and wants to give back to her community and to people who are in need.

"So in so many ways, I'm just grateful that my life turned like that, so that's why I just want to give this little part to the people who need it the most right now. I just want to do something in return.

"...what I found is a lot, I don't know in a nicer way to say, but a lot of rubbish is happening around the situation where we have to focus on the main point of what is going on. A lot of Ukrainian people need help and support and we are focusing on so many things, like empty words, empty things that are not helping the situation," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor