World number 2 Barbora Krejcikova withdraws from Indian Wells

The world number two and top seed Barbora Krejcikova has withdrawn from Indian Wells due to an elbow injury.

As the next player in line to be seeded, Alize Cornet will move into Krejcikova's spot in the draw, the organisers confirmed on Tuesday.

"I am extremely disappointed and sad to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open. I was looking forward to playing in Indian Wells very much but unfortunately, I won't be able to do so this year," Barbora Krejcikova said in a statement.

With World No.2 Krejcikova's withdrawal, Karolina Pliskova now sits as the highest seed in the top quarter. The World No.8 has been sidelined with a hand injury since the pre-season and is seeded No.7. Pliskova will face either Danka Kovinic or last year's Cincinnati finalist, Jil Teichmann.

Naomi Osaka, the 2018 champion, and 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens will face off in a blockbuster first-round match at the Indian Wells, which begins Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

