Zverev becomes first semifinalist in Australian Open 2025 after beating Tommy Paul in quarterfinal

Melbourne [Australia], January 21 : Top German tennis player Alexander Zverev advanced to the semi-final of the ongoing Australian Open 2025 after sealing a 7-6(1), 7-6(0), 2-6, 6-1 triumph over Tommy Paul on Tuesday.

Zverev also became the first semi-finalist in the ongoing tournament. The 27-year-old will take on the winner of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Today's match marked Zverev's third appearance in a Grand Slam quarterfinal and his second at the Australian Open, with his previous best in Melbourne being a semifinal run in 2023.

Speaking after the win, Zverev praised his opponent Tommy Paul and said that the American tennis player played a better game than him. The German added that he somehow won the first and second sets of the quarterfinal match.

"To be honest, I should have been down two sets to love. He played better than me. I was not playing great and I thought he was. I somehow won the first set, somehow won the second set, and I'm up two sets to love all of a sudden and I need only one more set," Zverev was quoted by ATP as saying.

"The fourth set was definitely the best that I've played and I'm obviously extremely happy to be back in the semi-finals now," he added.

Tommy gave a tough fight to the German in the first two sets of the game, however, the world number 2 kept his nerve and clinched a win. In the third set, Tommy prevailed and sealed a thrilling win. However, Zverev made a solid comeback in the fourth set and won it by 6-1 with sheer dominance.

Earlier in the fourth round of the tournament, Zverev extended his remarkable streak against left-handed opponents to 26 consecutive victories as he overcame Ugo Humbert 6-1, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to secure his place in the Australian Open quarterfinals. The World No. 2, who is still chasing his first Grand Slam title.

