Akshay Shinde Encounter: Women Leaders in Badlapur Celebrate After Accused Killed in Crossfire with Police, Distribute Sweets

Women in Badlapur celebrated the death of Akshay Shinde, the prime accused in the sexual assault case involving two young schoolgirls, by distributing sweets among themselves. The incident had previously sparked significant unrest in the area.

Following the news of Shinde’s death in a police encounter, several political leaders and activists gathered to express their relief and joy. Members of the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena celebrated with fireworks, while key figures from various parties, including Sangeeta Chendwankar of MNS, Meenal More of BJP, Pooja Taksaalkar of Shinde Sena, and Priyanka Damle of NCP, came together to celebrate outside the municipal office.

These women leaders, who played a crucial role in organizing protests against Shinde, shared sweets and expressed their satisfaction, stating that Shinde’s end was expected.