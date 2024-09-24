Akshay Shinde Shot Dead: Sanjay Raut Alleges Encounter Was to Divert Attention from Manoj Jarange's Protest

Akshay Shinde, the accused in the rape case of two girl students of a reputed school in Badlapur, was killed in a police encounter on Monday evening. Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh More was injured in this incident of firing in the police vehicle near Mumbra Bypass. Now accusations are being made from the political circle. Thackeray group MP Sanjay Raut has raised questions regarding the encounter.

During a media interaction, MP Sanjay Raut questioned the legitimacy of a recent encounter, calling it suspicious. He stated that while encountering criminals isn’t shameful, this particular incident seemed aimed at protecting the main accused, who was allegedly cleaning toilets at the school where two girls were raped. Raut challenged the plausibility of a cleaning boy disarming a police officer, emphasizing that the officer's gun was secured.

Raut accused the police and government officials, including Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, of attempting to shield Apte, Kotwal, and Athawale by destroying crucial evidence. He referenced the protests in Badlapur, where thousands demanded the accused be executed, and questioned why Fadnavis later claimed he wouldn’t allow the law to be taken into his own hands yet filed charges against the protesters. He also inquired why no arrests were made under the POCSO Act.

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: CID To Investigate Killing of Accused Akshay Shinde

Raut further alleged that the CCTV footage from the school was deliberately removed by the institution’s administrators, who he claimed have ties to the Bharatiya Janata Party and Eknath Shinde, suggesting a conspiracy to protect the accused. He asserted that while he agrees rapists should be punished, the current narrative appears fabricated to shield certain individuals. Raut also noted that the ongoing agitation for reservations led by Manoj Jarange Patil is being used to distract from these issues in Maharashtra.