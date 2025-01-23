Ambernath Accident: Trailer Truck Rams Over 50 Vehicles on Wrong Side of Highway in Thane, Driver Arrested (Watch Video)

A major accident in the Ambernath area of Thane district in Maharashtra left several injured on Thursday, January 23, after a big trailer truck crossed the divider and drove on the wrong side of the state highway, ramming multiple vehicles and causing widespread damage.

Eyewitnesses reported that the truck smashed into over 50 vehicles, including cars, two-wheelers and rickshaws, creating panic among commuters. Enraged locals pelted stones at the driver, forcing him to reverse in an attempt to escape. One rickshaw driver, whose vehicle was destroyed, demanded compensation, stating, "I want recovery for my losses." Shivaji Nagar Police have since arrested the driver and are investigating the incident.

More details are awaited.