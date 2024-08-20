Ambernath Road Rage Video: Family Dispute Turns Violent as Man Rams Car into Brother’s Vehicle, Injures Several | WATCH

Ambernath: A family dispute turned violent on Tuesday evening when one brother allegedly rammed his car into his sibling's vehicle multiple times, injuring several people, including two motorcyclists.

Shocking road rage in Ambernath: SUV driver drags a man and crashes into another car with a woman and children. Video surfaces and Thane police are investigating.#Ambernath#RoadRage#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/yHr9KvI7Oy — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) August 20, 2024

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on the Ambernath-Badlapur road when the accused allegedly targeted his brother's car, which was carrying family members, including children and women. The driver of the targeted vehicle was seriously injured and was taken to a private hospital for treatment.

Police said the accused intentionally rammed his car into the other vehicle and then reversed and hit it again, trapping the driver under the car. Two motorcyclists who were behind the car were also injured in the incident.

After the video went viral on social media, Thane police have said that the incident has been brought to the attention of the Senior Police Inspector at Ambernath Police Station for further investigation and necessary action.