"Are We Waiting for a Ghatkopar-like Tragedy to Happen?”: Rotating Crane with Expired License Triggers Panic Among Thane Residents

Thane: Nearly 1,700 Tropical Lagoon Society residents in Kavesar fear a high-rise crane with an expired inspection certificate. The 60-meter crane atop the under-construction Tower 5 of Tropical Lagoon Society last underwent a safety inspection on Feb. 21, 2023. The next inspection, due on Aug. 20, 2023, did not occur.

Residents say the crane poses an increased risk of accidents due to malfunctions, falling debris or a structural collapse. They are concerned about the crane's frequent rotation, which they say threatens nearby buildings, shops, the Anandnagar bus depot and the society premises.

The crane, installed by Soham Builders for an unfinished construction project, has been a source of worry for residents of Jacaranda CHS Ltd., which is Tower 4 of the Tropical Lagoon complex.

A LokmatTimes.com visit to the society found the crane rotating every 15 minutes, its movement affected by wind and rain. At 1 p.m., the crane was facing the main road. By 1:15 p.m., it was facing the Anandnagar bus depot on the east side. At 1:30 p.m., it was facing the Tropical Lagoon society premises.

Residents have reported seeing children swimming in the pool directly below the crane, raising safety concerns.

“There is hardly 70 to 80 meters distance between the crane and my flat on the 23rd floor. This abandoned crane is a ticking time bomb. We have repeatedly raised our concerns with the builder and the authorities, but our pleas have fallen on deaf ears,” said resident Usha Goenka.

The incomplete building site has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, mice, and other pests, further compounding the residents' woes. Tower 4 Chairman Ankit Singh said, , "I came to reside here since 2019, and the crane has been unattended since then. We have been constantly raising complaints to the builder and the TMC since 2022 and have written to the CMO today. Around 1,700 people stay here. Around 600-700 people are present on the main road in the evenings. The proximity of this high-rise crane to residential areas and busy roads amplifies the potential consequences of any mishap. Lives of 2,000-2,500 people are at stake."

“This crane affects not only Tropical Lagoon society but also 62 nearby shops. There is also a maternity hospital. Is the administration going to wake up when a disaster happens?” said Praful Joshi and Dr. Ankit Varshane who have their offices and shops below the under-constructed Tower 5. “There is no one maintaining this crane. There are many nearby schools like New Horizon, Saraswasti, Rainbow. It is crucial to ensure that the high-rise crane is decommissioned until it meets all safety standards and regulatory requirements,” said residents Indeevar Kaul and Nupur Ray.

Builder's Response:

When contacted, Ajay Singh, a representative of Soham Builders, acknowledged the issue but cited financial constraints as the reason for not dismantling the crane. “We cannot lock the crane's boom. It is grounded and has a good support system. It keeps rotating due to the wind, which is why people are scared after the Ghatkopar hoarding tragedy. Our site, Tropical Lagoon, is currently closed, and the Axis bank has sealed it, not allowing anyone’s entry. There is a loan issue, and that is why the project was stalled,” Singh continued, “We have written a letter to the TMC yesterday. Now, within the next 3 months or before that, there is a possibility of the site reopening. At that time, the crane's stability can be fully checked again,” he said.