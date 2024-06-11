Thane: Unsafe Hoarding Near Sadhana Villa Society Poses Public Safety Risk (Watch Video)

A hoarding in a precarious condition next to Sadhana Villa Society near Flower Valley, Runwal Nagar on the Eastern Express Highway in Thane (West) sparked concerns for public safety today. Eyewitnesses reported that the hoarding was swaying dangerously in the wind, lacking a proper support system to keep it securely in place.The Disaster Management Cell of the Municipal Corporation received information about the hazardous situation around 12:25 pm from Rabodi Police Station. Ajit Kokitkar, the complainant, alerted the authorities about the hoarding's dilapidated state, which posed a risk to passersby.

Responding swiftly, a team comprising Deputy Commissioner (Advertisement Department) Dinesh Tayde, Assistant Commissioner (Advertisement Department), Junior Engineers from the Public Works Department and Uthalsar Ward Committee, and Disaster Management Cell staff rushed to the scene with a pickup vehicle. While no injuries were reported at the incident site, the gravity of the situation prompted immediate action from the civic authorities. The Advertisement Department has served notices to the landowner and hoarding contractor, instructing them to remove the unsafe structure without delay to avert potential accidents.

"Public safety is our utmost priority," stated municipal officials. "We have directed the concerned parties to dismantle the dangerous hoarding expeditiously. Strict action will be taken against any non-compliance." Residents and commuters are hoping for a swift resolution to the potential hazard. The incident has once again highlighted the need for regular maintenance and inspections of advertising structures across the city.