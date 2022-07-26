Autorickshaw drivers call for indefinite strike from 31st July

Konkan divisional rickshaw drivers and owners associations have warned the state government to go on an indefinite rickshaw strike from 31st July midnight for their various demands. Konkan divisional rickshaw drivers and owners have announced this decision through a press conference today. The organization has warned that the state government should take a proper decision before starting this indefinite strike, otherwise the strike will continue indefinitely. This decision has been taken to meet the increased CNG rates, increase in rickshaw fares, along with other demands.

On the one hand, inflation is skyrocketing. Along with this, the prices of petrol, diesel and CNG have also increased drastically. But the impact of this CNG price hike is impacting the rickshaw drivers and owners. This is due to the drastic increase in the price of CNG, increase in rickshaw fare, exploitation of rickshaw drivers through e-challan and establishment of rickshaw owners corporation by the state government. The Konkan Divisional Rickshaw Owners Association has warned of an indefinite strike from July 31 midnight for various demands that one of our colleagues should be involved in it.

All these demands have been informed by the Konkan Divisional Rickshaw Owners Association through a press conference. The Konkan Divisional Rickshaw Owners Association said that the state government should fulfill its demands as soon as possible otherwise the agitation will continue indefinitely. The rickshaw driver is also a common citizen and the Konkan Divisional Rickshaw Owners Association has appealed to the citizens to understand their plight and cooperate.

CNG prices are increasing day by day. However, the rickshaw fare is not increased accordingly. After the previous fare hike, the price of CNG has been hiked up to Rs.30.