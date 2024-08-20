Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case: Aditya Thackeray Urges President Droupadi Murmu to "Give Her Long-Pending Assent" to Maharashtra Shakti Bill

A shocking incident of sexual assault involving two minor girls at a prominent school in Badlapur East has ignited widespread outrage. On Wednesday morning, angry residents blocked train services at Badlapur railway station, demanding stringent punishment for the accused.

Political leaders have strongly condemned the incident. Aditya Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, has called on President Droupadi Murmu to expedite the passage of the Shakti Bill. The proposed law aims to strengthen punishments for crimes against women.

In a statement on social media platform X, Thackeray expressed frustration over the ongoing issue of sexual violence. “Everyday that we think of starting off with “self defence classes” for women, like we did earlier, a deeper voice asks me why? And even though we will start soon, since the times demand it unfortunately, the question still is why? • Why should the responsibility of safety be on women? • Why can’t the society and the law ensure the safety of women? Everyday we are hearing about cases of molestation, rape that make us angry and sick, from all over the country. What we expect is rapid justice, fair justice and severe punishment to those found guilty,” he wrote.

“A severe example of absolute non tolerance of a crime against humanity- rape. Hearing about the Badlapur case today, is sickening to the core. And once again, there can’t be a differentiation between the age groups. Rape is rape. We need justice: we need examples of harsh punishment which will set fear in the minds of these rapists. As for Maharashtra, I once again urge @rashtrapatibhvn Murmu ji to give her long pending assent to Maharashtra Shakti Bill, that will empower the law on Crimes against Women. I have said this before and I say it again, Treat a rapist like a terrorist!” he added.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered a high-level probe into the incident. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case, and Shinde has assured that those found guilty will face strict action.