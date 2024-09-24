Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Accused Akshay Shinde's Postmortem to Be Conducted by JJ Hospital Experts and Forensic Team

Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, was killed yesterday in a retaliatory police firing in Badlapur, Thane. He was taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa late last night, where his panchnama was conducted this morning in the presence of a judge. The postmortem will be carried out by experts from JJ Hospital along with a forensic team.

Akshay Shinde, accused of sexually assaulting two girls at a Badlapur school in Thane last month, was killed in a police encounter on Monday evening during an alleged scuffle inside the police vehicle transporting him from Taloja jail to Badlapur. According to police, Shinde grabbed a revolver from one of the officers and opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate in self-defence, resulting in his death. Three police officers sustained injuries during the incident.

Akshay Shinde was escorted by a police team that included Police Inspector Sanjay Shinde and Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh More. Sources revealed that Sanjay Shinde had previously worked with former policeman and 'encounter specialist' Pradeep Sharma at the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Thane Police’s Crime Branch.