Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Police Officer Responsible for Death of Accused Akshay Shinde, Claim Judicial Inquiry

A shocking report has been submitted to the Bombay High Court regarding the encounter of Akshay Shinde, the accused who allegedly exploited innocent girls in a school in Badlapur. The investigation report into the controversial encounter of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur school sexual abuse case, has been submitted to the Bombay High Court. According to the report, the force used by five policemen who were escorting the accused was unnecessary, and the actions of these five officers were responsible for his death. This report from the judicial inquiry committee is expected to stir up political tensions.

Akshay Shinde was involved in a case of abusing three children in a Badlapur school. Reports suggested that during his transfer from Taloja jail, Shinde allegedly snatched a revolver from a police vehicle and fired at the police team, injuring a police officer. The police claimed that Shinde was shot and killed in self-defense during the exchange of fire. However, new revelations from the judicial inquiry report have cast doubt on the police's version of events.

“The use of force by the five police officers in the encounter with Akshay Shinde was unnecessary, and all five officers are responsible for his death. While the police claim that Akshay Shinde fired at them, there are no fingerprints on the deceased’s gun. The justification for the police officers' actions in self-defense is unreasonable and raises questions,” the report stated.